Caribbean Tourism Stalwart Jean Holder Has Died – St. Lucia Times News

Caribbean tourism stalwart Dr. Jean Holder, who led the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) for three decades and was a former Chairman of the regional airline LIAT, died Tuesday at 85.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley paid tribute to Holder, saying she was ‘truly saddened’ at the passing of her dear friend and guide.

Mottley said his passing would be a loss to his native Barbados and the entire Caribbean.

She recalled that when promoting and facilitating strong regional ties were most needed, Holder took on the leadership of LIAT and kept it alive against formidable odds.

And the Barbados Prime Minister noted that long before that, he led the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) for three decades.

Mottley described the CTO as a most important institution that breathed life into the Caribbean tourism product that today makes the region the world’s most recognised tourism destination.

“Barbados and the region will continue to owe this soft-spoken, always confident, forever reassuring son of the Caribbean Sea a debt of gratitude,” Mottley said of Holder.

