Caribbean Shipping Association Optimistic Despite COVID-19 Challenges – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– Despite the impact of the pandemic, newly-elected president of the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA), Marc Sampson, said the achievements of the industry since have consolidated its role as the backbone of the global economy.

Willian Brown, former Group D chairman and president of the Shipping Association of

Jamaica, was elected as vice-president.

Sampson, the lone nominee for the post, was speaking at the Association’s 51st Annual

General Meeting and Conference held virtually on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

During his inaugural address, Sampson said “The past two years have proven challenging for most industries across the world; the regional maritime sector has not been spared those impacts. Few among us could have planned for the global fallout that would ensue and persist even now. The fact that we are having our AGM and Conference virtually is a stark reminder that we are not yet in the clear.”

He said despite the CSA’s innovation during the pandemic, it should not be taken for

granted that the achievements of the industry have come at a cost including personnel and

financial costs.

“That notwithstanding, we are going through it and will come out on the other side with a

renewed sense of purpose that has characterized the CSA’s five decades of existence. Our

ability to act and move in one accord is what will continue to distinguish us.”

Immediate past president of the CSA, Juan Carlos Croston, said the Association’s

achievements over the past two years have set an example for other regional organizations

by fulfilling its duty to each member and increasing its collaborative activities for tangible

mutual benefits.

“We lobbied and offered practical solutions to tackle the burning issues such as the safe

repatriation of seafarers, appropriate arrangements for crew change and the need for

greater harmonization of laws and regulations to ensure safe movement of vessels, crew,

passengers and cargo,” Croston said.

“Building resilience in the face of adversity has always been high on the agenda of the CSA and our focus on the human element in shipping is proving to be the correct approach in ensuring the sustainability of our industry.”

Other election results include Eduardo Pagan’s return as Group A chairman with Nazilia

Simone Phillips, Desmond Sears and Rhett Chee Ping selected as Group A representatives.

Mark Williams was elected chairman of Group B, with Christyan Peralta selected to serve as

its representative.

Maria del Mar Rodriguez was re-elected as Group C Chairman, with Robert Bosman elected

as Group C representative while JC Barona was voted as Group D chairman with Sabine

Bajazet chosen as the Group’s representative.

The conference also included presentations by including president of McCann Consulting

Victoria McCann, who spoke on ‘Creating a workplace mentoring programme’; executive

director of Smith Family Business Initiative, Daniel Van Der Vliet, who discussed ‘Changing

the narrative surrounding family business’; and leadership expert and author Eduardo

Braun, who explored ‘People first leadership’ and using culture and emotion to drive results.

The CSA is the voice of the Caribbean shipping industry and was established in 1971 to

facilitate the development of an efficient, viable Caribbean shipping industry.

