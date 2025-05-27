Caribbean Set To Outgrow U.S. Economy Through 2027, Says World Bank 

News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. June 10, 2025: The Caribbean region is poised to outpace not only the United States but also Europe and Japan in economic growth over the next two years. According to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report released today, the Caribbean’s growth will be driven by Guyana’s ongoing oil boom and the continued rebound of tourism and services across the region.

The Caribbean is projected to grow by 3.9 percent in 2025 and by an impressive average of 6.2 percent across 2026 and 2027. Even when excluding Guyana, regional growth is expected to remain solid at 3 percent in 2025 and 3.3 percent in 2026–27.

By contrast, the U.S. economy is forecast to grow by only 1.4 percent in 2025, followed by 1.6 percent in 2026 and 1.9 percent in 2027.

Among Caribbean countries, Guyana stands out with extraordinary projected growth: 10 percent in 2025, followed by 23 and 24.3 percent in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The Dominican Republic, another high performer, is set to grow by 4 percent in 2025 and an average of 4.3 percent in the two years after, fueled by structural reforms and rising foreign investment.

Here is the projected GDP growth ranking for Caribbean nations from 2025 to 2027:

Country 2025 (%) 2026 (%) 2027 (%) Guyana 10.0 23.0 24.3 Dominican Republic 4.0 4.2 4.4 St. Vincent 4.9 2.9 2.7 Dominica 4.3 3.4 2.8 Grenada 3.8 3.4 2.7 Suriname 3.1 3.3 3.5 Trinidad & Tobago 2.8 1.3 3.2 Belize 2.8 2.4 2.3 Barbados 2.8 2.0 1.7 St. Lucia 2.8 2.3 1.9 Jamaica 1.7 1.7 1.6 The Bahamas 1.1 1.2 1.3 Haiti -2.2 2.0 2.5

The broader Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region is forecast to grow by 2.3 percent in 2025, improving to 2.4 percent in 2026 and 2.6 percent in 2027—surpassing both the U.S. and other major economies such as the Euro area (1.6% in 2026 and 1.9% in 2027) and Japan (0.8% and 1%, respectively).

While the regional outlook remains positive, the World Bank cautions that external risks such as rising protectionism, policy uncertainty, and global financial tightening could affect export performance and delay fiscal improvements. Still, the Caribbean stands at the forefront of global growth prospects heading into the latter half of the decade.

Felicia J. Persaud, CEO of Invest Caribbean, reacting to the World Bank data in the Global Economic Prospects, June 2026 report, stated: “The time is now to invest in the Caribbean – and the numbers back it up. To all those who have dismissed the region as too small or unworthy of investment or lending: it’s time to wake up from your slumber.”