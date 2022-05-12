Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment To Be Held This Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Two thousand and fifty-five (2055) candidates from sixty-nine (69) primary schools from across the island are registered to write the first ever Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Examinations on May 12th and 13th, 2022.

The CPEA, which is administered by CXC, consists of an internal and an external component. The external component will be administered to students of Grade Six at 21 public secondary schools on the island.

The CPEA Examinations comprises four core areas including Mathematics, Social Studies, Language and Science. Each examination paper contains 50 multiple choice items.

Fifty-four (54) special-needs candidates will be receiving reading accommodation for the external component.

On Thursday May 12th , 2022, students are scheduled to sit Mathematics from 9:00am to 10:15am, while Social Studies will be sat from 11:00am to 12:15pm. On Friday May 13th, 2022, students will sit Language from 9:00am to 10:15am, while they will sit the Science Exams from 11:00am to 12:15pm.

Primary schools are expected to present their scores and samples for the Internal Component of the CPEA by Thursday May 19th, 2022. The Ministry wishes all Grade Six students well at their CPEA Examinations.

NUMBER OF CANDIDATES PER EXAMINATION CENTRE:

Castries Comprehensive Secondary 121

Choiseul Secondary 56

Corinth Secondary 121

Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary 82

Entrepot Secondary 98

Micoud Secondary 109

Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary 139

St. Joseph’s Convent 127

St. Mary’s College 91

Bocage Secondary 111

Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary 117

Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary 71

Patricia D James Secondary 86

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary 92

Piaye Secondary 76

Anse Ger Secondary 64

Babonneau Secondary 60

Ciceron Secondary 78

Grande Riviere Secondary 66

St. Lucia Sports’ Academy 86

Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary 93

Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary 111

Source: Ministry of Education

