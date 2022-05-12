Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment To Be Held This Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Two thousand and fifty-five (2055) candidates from sixty-nine (69) primary schools from across the island are registered to write the first ever Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) Examinations on May 12th and 13th, 2022.
The CPEA, which is administered by CXC, consists of an internal and an external component. The external component will be administered to students of Grade Six at 21 public secondary schools on the island.
The CPEA Examinations comprises four core areas including Mathematics, Social Studies, Language and Science. Each examination paper contains 50 multiple choice items.
Fifty-four (54) special-needs candidates will be receiving reading accommodation for the external component.
On Thursday May 12th , 2022, students are scheduled to sit Mathematics from 9:00am to 10:15am, while Social Studies will be sat from 11:00am to 12:15pm. On Friday May 13th, 2022, students will sit Language from 9:00am to 10:15am, while they will sit the Science Exams from 11:00am to 12:15pm.
Primary schools are expected to present their scores and samples for the Internal Component of the CPEA by Thursday May 19th, 2022. The Ministry wishes all Grade Six students well at their CPEA Examinations.
NUMBER OF CANDIDATES PER EXAMINATION CENTRE:
Castries Comprehensive Secondary 121
Choiseul Secondary 56
Corinth Secondary 121
Clendon Mason Memorial Secondary 82
Entrepot Secondary 98
Micoud Secondary 109
Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary 139
St. Joseph’s Convent 127
St. Mary’s College 91
Bocage Secondary 111
Beanefield Comprehensive Secondary 117
Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary 71
Patricia D James Secondary 86
Sir Ira Simmons Secondary 92
Piaye Secondary 76
Anse Ger Secondary 64
Babonneau Secondary 60
Ciceron Secondary 78
Grande Riviere Secondary 66
St. Lucia Sports’ Academy 86
Stanley Jon Odlum Secondary 93
Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary 111
Source: Ministry of Education
