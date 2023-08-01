Caribbean Police Welfare Group Urges Probe Into RSLPF Sexual Harassment Allegations – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA) is appalled by the lack of action when sexual harassment is reported by Police Officers across the region.

The CFPWA has taken keen note of the situation in St. Lucia as it relates to the claims made by a Police Officer of sexual harassment by a Senior Member of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.

The attacks on Mr. Camron Laure, Chairman of the Police Welfare Association are unwarranted, and the attempt to politicise the matter is rather distasteful.

To the best of our knowledge, only Police Force/Service of the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and the Turks and Caicos Islands have Sexual Harassment Policies. This is unacceptable in 2023. Every police organisation should have a Sexual Harassment Policy. We are cognizant of the fact that not only females are being harassed but, in several instances, males as well.

It is disappointing that despite the concerns and reports made by the Royal St. Lucia Police Welfare Association, the Senior member has not been placed on Administrative leave to facilitate an investigation, and the member continues to be elevated through the ranks of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force.

This cannot be the way; it is incumbent on the Police Services Commission to cause an investigation to be done.

The CFPWA stands in solidarity with Chairman Laure and his Executive to bring this matter to the fore and have the Officer involved removed from the Office until an investigation has cleared that person of the allegations.

The Welfare Associations and Federations around the region met under the theme “Building and Sustaining Police Officers’ Welfare in the Caribbean for Better Societies Across the Region” from May 24th–26th, 2023, at the Bel Jou Hotel, St. Lucia and the matter of Sexual Harassment was main on our agenda.

“The CFPWA wants to encourage Police Officers to report acts of Sexual Harassment against them and use technology to capture the evidence. We are aware that there are instances where persons have been intimidated and/or threatened with promotion or being victimised.” Said President Sean McCall.

“Your CFPWA will be using the mediums available to us to edify our members about Sexual Harassment, and we want our Officers to join in for these online sessions.” McCall posited.

SOURCE: Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations

