U.S. VP-Elect Kamala Harris on Sunday night delivered a special message to Caribbean Americans at a star-studded virtual global Caribbean inauguration celebration in her honor, conceptualized by Caribbean American entrepreneur and advocate, Felicia J. Persaud, and presented by Invest Caribbean and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN).

The problems facing sea moss farmers, who are not members of the Sea moss Famers Cooperative as it relates to their exports and profits, exist as a result of them not doi