Caribbean Musician Dave Martins Has Died

Dave Martins, who led the Tradewinds band and whose music Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali described as ‘the heartbeat of our region,’ has died.
Local media reports said the Guyana-born singer and composer was 90.
“As the leader of the Tradewinds band, Dave captured the essence of the Caribbean spirit and its identity, blending upbeat rhythms with biting satire that spoke to our hearts and minds,” President Ali wrote in a Facebook tribute on Sunday.
The Guyana President said Martins was more than just a musician.
“He was a true Caribbean person whose influence extended beyond borders, touching the lives of countless individuals across the region. His loss is deeply felt, not only in Guyana but throughout the entire Caribbean and in our diaspora,” Ali noted.
He recalled the Martins song ‘Not A Blade Of Grass’, calling it a timeless anthem and a powerful statement to Guyana’s collective resistance against threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
‘Not A Blade of Grass,’ composed in the 1980s, had mobilised Guyanese against Venezuela’s persistent claim to the Essequibo Region.
With the revival of Venezuela’s claim to Guyana’s resource-rich Essequibo region, the song has continued to be an unofficial national anthem for some Guyanese.
Martins’ other songs are “Honeymooning Couple,” “Cricket in the Jungle,” “Civilisation,” “It’s Traditional,” and “Copycats.”
In 2022, the University of Guyana conferred upon him the honorary degree of Doctor of Letters.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.