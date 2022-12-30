Caribbean, Latin American Economies Projected To Decelerate In 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) has projected that Caribbean and Latin American economies will decelerate in 2023 and will grow by 1.3%

In its annual report, Preliminary Overview of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean, ECLAC projects that regional growth next year will be a third of the rate forecast for 2022.

The Commission said in the context of external uncertainties and domestic restrictions, Latin America and the Caribbean countries will grow by 3.7% in 2022.

That’s just over half of the 6.7% rate recorded in 2021.

– Advertisement –

“It is estimated that the deceleration in economic growth will intensify in 2023, giving rise to a 1.3% rate,” an ECLAC release stated.

The 2022 review noted that monetary policy responses adopted worldwide that year, in the context of rising global inflation, have sparked greater financial volatility and increased risk aversion.

It said this prompted fewer capital flows to emerging economies, including the region.

However, the document noted that the reduction in global inflation expected in 2023 would moderate monetary policy rate hikes by the leading central banks.

The Preliminary Overview 2022 asserted that it is critical to stimulate investment and productivity to address social demands, the creation of decent employment, reduce informality, inequality, and poverty, and move forward on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“To that end, innovative public policies are needed on productive, financial, trade and social matters and on the care economy, to avoid another lost decade like the one observed for the 2014-2023 period,” the document said.

– Advertisement –