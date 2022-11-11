Caribbean Immigrant Entrepreneur Moves Into The Top 5 Of The FabOver40 Competition

Felicia J Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 11, 2022: Caribbean immigrant Felicia J. Persaud, has again advanced in this year’s FabOver40 competition, which focuses on women over 40, making it now to the Top 5.

The Guyana-born founder of ICN, which owns the brands, CaribPR Wire, News Americas, Hard Beat Communications and Invest Caribbean, is now in the run for the quarter finals, which will be announced on November 17, 2022.

Persaud says she is amazed and thrilled to have come some far in the competition and incredibly grateful to all those who have voted for her so far. She added that she looked forward to their support to staying in and winning the contest for all of the Caribbean and Guyana.

The winner of this year’s FabOver40 competition will receive a 2-page feature in NewBeauty Magazine, an unforgettable spa-cation in Scottsdale, Arizona, and $40,000.

Asked how she stays FabOver40, Persaud said she “works out, eats clean and is on a path of mindfulness and positivity. Her advice to her younger self? “Focus more on loving you and less on looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Vote to keep Felicia in the contest now at https://votefab40.com/2022/felicia-persaud and make her this year’s winner.