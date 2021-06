Canada’s first Black Caribbean reality show, Auntie Jillian, begins airing on Synergy TV on Sunday June 20th, 2021, at 8pm EST with a Live “Meet The Danfords” post-show special hosted by Fusion’s DJ DLife

It’s the official start of National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the United States, signed into law by President George W. Bush 15 years ago, but despite a Caribbean roots vice-president in the White House this year, there has been no proclamation as of 8:39 a.m. EST this morning.