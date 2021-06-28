Next Post

Caribbean News - New York Street Co-Named After Guyanese Immigrant

Sun Jun 27 , 2021
Just under a month after the corner of Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill, Queens, NY was co-named “Little Guyana Avenue,” another street in the area has been co-named after a prominent Guyanese immigrant.

