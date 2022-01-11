Caribbean Begins New Season In ‘Water Deficit’ – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Caribbean Begins New Season In ‘Water Deficit’ – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The Barbados-based Caribbean Drought and Precipitation Monitoring Network (CDPMN) Monday said that many Caribbean countries