Caribbean Bankers To Meet In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

More than 200 bankers, financial services professionals, regulators, Government officials, and representatives of regional and international agencies from the Caribbean, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa will meet in the coming days for CAB Conference Saint Lucia 2022.

It will be the first time since 2019 that the foremost gathering of regional banks will be convened in person, and from all reports, the highly anticipated event will be crucial and transformative.

The 49th Annual General Meeting of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) Inc. will be held at the Harbor Club – Curio Collection by Hilton on Wednesday 26 October 2022.

During the AGM, members will deliberate on matters affecting the financial services industry. There will also be voting for vacant positions arising on the Board of Directors, including a new Chairperson to replace Mr. Dalton Lee, who has served two terms with distinction.

The AGM will be followed by two days of high-level discourse, presentations by inspirational speakers and industry leaders in technology and finance, under the theme: “Banking For The Future.”

The opening plenary will speak to Sanctions, Supply Chain Resilience, Environmental, Social and Governance Compliance, Trade Finance, and Technology & Payments. The closing plenary will address South-South Co-operation, The Changing DNA of Caribbean Banks, Leadership, and De-risking.

Among the agencies represented will be the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Atlantic Council Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Avvant, the Central Bank of Barbados, Financial & International Business Association (FIBA), Pt. Lisas Industial Port Development Corporation (PLIPDECO), Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy and Services (SRC) of University of the West Indies, The Leadership Xperience, Ernst & Young Services Ltd., Hitachi Systems Security Inc., Alliance One Management Consulting, the International Finance Company (IFC), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, and Republic Bank, inter alia.

CAB Conference 2022 will also feature a Training Day facilitated by IFC and FIBA, which will delve into Trade Finance and Correspondent Banking.

This will be the first time that IFC will be offering training through CAB. The Atlantic Council will also take the opportunity to host a roundtable on de-risking and correspondent banking, a topic on which CAB, The Atlantic Council, and FIBA recently offered testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services in the United States of America.

Further to the business sessions, participants will also be eager to take advantage of networking opportunities during social events such as the Opening Ceremony, Poolside Cocktail, the Closing Party, and Surf & Turf Networking Day, where delegates will travel by catamaran to visit a working cocoa plantation, Fond Doux Eco Resort.

For the first time, the CAB Conference will have a Main Sponsor – UTC Global Balanced Fund Limited. CAB also welcomes the support of Diamond Sponsors, MasterCard, Howden Insurance Brokers, Euro Exim, Alliance One Management, Hitachi Systems Security Inc., Ernst & Young Services Limited, Republic Bank, and First Citizens Bank. Additionally, Grant Thornton, ERI Banking Software Ltd., Finastra, Temenos USA Inc, the International Finance Corporation, and Republic Financial Holdings Limited occupy the Platinum Sponsor positions.

Gold Sponsors include Raymond James – The Americas Group, Crown Agents Bank Limited, Bangor University, IBIS Management Associates Inc., Jack Henry, ADVANTAQ Solutions, and 1st National Bank (St. Lucia) Limited. Further support has been furnished by Ascendancy Fund, Moody’s Analytics, HPS, Salesforce / Crescent Digital, and Ictual NV.

CAB has extended thanks to a number of local collaborators, who have helped ensure a great experience for delegates, including the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Saint Lucia Customs and Excise Department, the Immigration Department, Sea Island Cotton Shop, Harry Edwards Jewelers, and Barbay Limited.

CAB, the recognised voice of the industry in the region, is a community of Caribbean banks and other financial institutions, which proactively influences issues impacting the financial services sector through advocacy, education, and networking.

The pan-regional body was founded in 1974, as an instrument of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

SOURCE: Caribbean Association of Banks

