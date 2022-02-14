Caribbean American NFL Star Help Rams To Super Bowl Win

Caribbean American Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) makes his way onto the field for Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 14, 2022: Caribbean American NFL star, Sony Michel, on Sunday helped his new team, the Los Angeles, Rams, win Super Bowl LVI while adding a second SB ring to his collection.

The Haitian American former Georgia Bulldog running back along with fellow former Georgia Bulldog running back helped get the job done along with quarter back Matthew Stafford.

With under two minutes on the clock, Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp and the Rams never relinquished their lead from there on out as the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Michel finished with two carries for two yards. He tweeted simply: “Look at GOD! 🙏🏾#SBLVI CHAMP!!!!”

Michel will be a free agent this offseason.

Michel’s parents emigrated from Haiti and attended American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida.

He played college football at Georgia and was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. As a member of the Patriots for three seasons, he won a Super Bowl title in Super Bowl LIII and scored the game’s only touchdown. Michel was traded to the Rams in 2021.