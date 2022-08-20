Caribbean Airlines Is The Official Airline Of The Caribbean Premier League 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Caribbean Airlines is happy to return as the Official Airline of the Hero’s Caribbean Premiere League’s (CPL) T20 cricket Tournament, carded to take place from 31st August – 30th September 2022.

The airline last partnered with the CPL in 2019 and is delighted to come on-board once again as the designated air carrier keen to RE-connect the region through cricket.

Commenting on the partnership Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Garvin Medera said: “As the official airline of the Hero’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 (CPL T20), Caribbean Airlines is happy to RE-unite the fans and officials, for the region’s biggest sports party. With the lifting of travel restrictions and the ability to move freely, the excitement around CPL 2022 is tremendous.”

He continued: “Caribbean Airlines understands the value of sport in uniting the region and we look forward to sharing a real Caribbean experience with the talented players, enthusiastic fans and all travellers. ”

Jamie Stewart, Hero CPL’s Commercial Director who also commented said: “It’s great to be moving across the islands again in this, Hero CPL’s 10th year. Caribbean Airlines is our trusted long-term partner in ensuring that CPL players and crew arrive safely and on time, and we thank them once again for partnering with us.”

The Caribbean Premiere League is an annual T20 cricket tournament that simultaneously offers fans in the region a unique “carnival-like”, festive experience.

SOURCE: Caribbean Airlines

