Caribbean Airlines Flight Disruptions Leave Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded – St. Lucia Times

Disruptions in Caribbean Airlines flights left hundreds of travellers in the region and overseas stranded.

The airline issued a statement blaming Sunday’s disruptions on ‘cockpit crew constraints’.

Jamaica Gleaner quoted the airline as negotiating with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association over an agreement for 2015-2018.

According to the online publication, Caribbean Airlines said pilots called in sick approximately three hours before flight departures.

Guyana’s Stabroek News reported that the carrier announced it had chartered aircraft to move passengers from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad Sunday night.

Those chartered flights were expected to ferry passengers from Trinidad to Miami on Monday.

On its official website, Caribbean Airlines describes itself as an authentic Caribbean airline providing a genuine Caribbean experience on all its services.

The carrier operates more than 600 weekly flights to destinations in the Caribbean, North, and South America.

The flight disruptions the airline experienced came amid regional concerns regarding the challenges facing regional travel.

The concerns followed reports of InterCaribbean Airways flight delays, cancellations, and a failure to compensate affected Antigua, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Guyana travellers.

Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), Noorani Azeez, lamented that delays do nothing good for the tourism industry and business travellers.

