Cardi B Responds To Joining Offset In Unfollowing Quavo & Takeoff On Instagram

Cardi B reacts to fans backlash after she and Offset unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram sparking rumors there is a Migos split looming.

Fans are speculating that there’s trouble brewing in the Migos camp as Cardi B and her husband unfollow the rest of the Migos group, rappers Quavo and Takeoff.

On Wednesday, the husband-and-wife duo suddenly unfollowed the other two Migos members. They are all signed to Quality Control Management, and it’s unclear if there is an issue within the Migos as the rappers not only form the music group but are also relatives.

Migos came together in 2008 with Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshal, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. They not only share family ties but were raised together, with Quavo being Takeoff’s uncle and Offset is Quavo’s cousin.

The group has been tight-knit since their debut but now the news about Cardi B and Offset unfollowing them without there being any public issue has caused fans to speculate that Offset is breaking away from the group.

Offset’s social media accounts have not given any hints as to the fallout between the rappers. Cardi B has similarly not shared a post in the last five days.

In the meantime, Quavo has been spotted on vacation in Jamaica with Karrueche Tran and others for her birthday. Curiously, it seems that both Quavo and Takeoff are releasing a song that does not include Offset. They are also not using the name Migos for an upcoming collaboration with them both.

A video shared on Wednesday by Quavo teases a song with the duo.

“Unc and Phew”, the song’s caption says.

“Road trip to the Hotel Lobby Friday,” Quavo captioned a teaser for the song called “Hotel Lobby.”

Takeoff’s page also reflected the song promoting the uncle and nephew collab.

Cardi B responded on Twitter writing, “I should of did a screen recording of the pages I unfollowed cause now I’m trying to follow back and don’t remember the @ names.”

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the possibility that the Migos has split.

“They still family don’t forget the bigger picture they just going they own solo careers,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Ngl I don’t expect this, I thought they would last like The LOX,” another person wrote.

“Who tell quavo he can go to Jamaica and leave offset,” a third person wrote.