Cardi B, Offset Shares First Photo Of 7-Month-Old Son Waves Set Cephus

Cardi B and Offset on Thursday gave fans a treat as they shared the first image of their 7-month-old son. The has previously only given sneak peeks of the baby boy, who was born last September.

Offset also revealed his son’s name, Wave Set Cephus, along with a trio of photos showing a very sweet Wave with dimples posing with chains around his neck and his ear already pierced.

Cardi B also shared her own photos of Wave Set, which showed her baby wearing a baby blue puffer jacket along with joggers and a t-shirt, and sneakers.

Fans couldn’t help but gush at how handsome the baby is as well as his close resemblance to his big sister Kulture Kiari.

The Cephus family seems to have recently done a family shoot with Essence Magazine as Cardi B shared a photo of the front cover, which shows her and Offset holding Wave Set and Kulture and his other three other children from previous relationships.

“Cardi B + Offset: RAPPED IN LOVE,” a caption of the cover read.

The images shared by Cardi show the family members in several different outfits with the children all posing together, showing their bond while Offset holds a smiling Wave Set.

Although he is the youngest in the family, Wave Set seems to have a very bright personality as he is seen smiling or laughing in all of his photos.

The couple has kept Wave Set’s image and name private since Cardi B gave birth in September, 2021. However, Cardi B has shared small milestones like he was teething and was sometimes sad.

As for her, the rapper released the family photos and images of Wave Set on the same day their Baby Shark episode aired on Nickelodeon, featuring Cardi B, Offset, and Kulture in the kids show with a new song, “Seaweed Sway.”

Cardi is also set to release her first new track since birthing Wave Set. She has been promoting her song “Shake It,” featuring Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300, and announced on Thursday that the song was ready for pre-save.