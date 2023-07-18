Cardi B Dance To Teejay’s “Drift” In Curve Hugging Gown At Kulture’s Birthday Bash

It might be a children’s birthday party, but that doesn’t mean that mom Cardi B doesn’t enjoy herself. The Bronx rapper tapped into some dancehall music while recently celebrating her daughter Kulture’s birthday.

Kulture celebrated her birthday on July 10, but as promised by her fashion killa mom, the five-year-old celebrated in proper style on Sunday, July 16, where she had a full Super Mario princess-themed party, including her siblings, parents, aunts, and other family members.

“My baby is five….Happy birthday to my pretty princess. It’s beautiful seeing my girl grow yet makes me a lil sad that my baby is not my little baby no more,” Cardi wrote for Kulture’s birthday earlier this week.

Cardi B kept it cute and sexy as she donned a beautiful baby blue gown that hugged her curves in all the right places. Cardi’s silver blonde hair complimented the outfit as she danced to dancehall artiste Teejay’s song “Drift,” which has taken over the world. The rapper hasn’t caught the dance quite yet, but she did twerk and show off her voluptuous hips and butt.

“You ketch the dance yet?” Teejay wrote on Instagram. “Cardi drifting hunu tag her,” he wrote.

Cardi and her entire family are fans of dancehall music as she previously held a bashment-themed party for her birthday last year. The party was reminiscent of the 90s dancehall scene in New York, where partygoers converged in basements as they enjoyed dancehall music.

Cardi shared snippets from Kulture’s party, which included her school friends showing up to celebrate with the five-year-old.

Offset was also seen vibing with Baby Wave to Byron Messia’s “Talibans” while Cardi B is heard cheering them on.

Meanwhile, Cardi also shared that Kulture’s aunty Hennessy gifted her a mini Benz car to match the one she gifted her brother Wave last year.