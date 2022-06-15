Carasco & Son Presents Monchy United FC With New Football Kits – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, Carasco & Son Ltd.’s Managing Director, Mr. Ross Gardner, officially presented the Monchy United FC with new football kits at the 1st Annual

GIFL/MUFC/RUBIS U12 Northern Zone Football Classic Tournament.

Carasco & Son Ltd has a long-standing history of support in various areas of

development throughout the island including youth development, education, and elderly affairs.

Following Saturday’s presentation, Mr. Gardner expressed his support for the Monchy United FC and the tournament noting that “this initiative encourages young persons to not only nurture their talents but also promotes discipline and teamwork; life-skills necessary to enrich themselves, their families and their communities”.

Photo credit: Lionel John

The GIFL/MUFC/RUBIS U12 Northern Zone Football Classic Tournament runs from June 4th, 2022 to July 16th, 2022 and features 10 teams from the Northern Division.

– Advertisement –

The tournament is intended to support and encourage our aspiring players at the primary

school level, providing a fun and safe environment for the children.

President of the Monchy United FC, Mr. Charde Desir, expressed his gratitude to Carasco

& Son Ltd on behalf of his team.

He also extended his appreciation to the players, teams, coaches, families, and supporters of the inaugural tournament.

Source: Carasco & Son. Headline photo credit Lionel John: Carasco & Son’s Managing Director, Ross Gardner (right) presenting new football kits to President of Monchy United FC, Charde Desir (left).

– Advertisement –