Canopy At St. Jude Hospital Collapses – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Board and Management of St. Jude Hospital notes with utmost concern that a section of the canopy on the East Wing of the stadium collapsed at about 12:50 PM today Saturday April 16, 2022.

The hospital informs and reiterates that no one was injured during this incident. Nonetheless, we are mindful of our duty to ensure the safety of the staff, patients and visiting public who access our facilities for service.

St. Jude Hospital reassures the general public that all containment measures have been put in place to ensure the continued safety of the staff, our patients, as well as members of the visiting public.

– Advertisement –

“In response to today’s event, a technical team has been deployed to address the partial collapse of the canopy,” said Mrs. Liz Richard-Altifois, Officer in Charge, “I am confident that the team will work tirelessly to conduct repairs during the weekend and to make recommendations that will improve the safety of the building.”

The Board of Directors continue to work with the Government of Saint Lucia to ensure that we are able to prioritize the critical work that is needed to safeguard all users of the facility.

The Minister of Finance recently secured seventy-four thousand US dollars (US $74,000) for St. Jude Hospital to undertake critical remedial infrastructural works at the hospital following a recent assessment by the Ministry of Infrastructure’s engineering team.

An additional 1.5 million XCD was identified during the recent Budget Debate to support the work to be undertaken.

Today’s incident will undoubtedly accelerate our response and advance the plans for remedial work at the George Odlum Stadium.

As we continue to prioritize your safety, the general public is hereby advised that entry to the East Wing has been rerouted. The Security Team at the hospital will be on standby to redirect visitors to the temporary entrance. Structural works including the removal of the canopy will be undertaken on Sunday April 17, 2022.

We request the support and cooperation of the general public in our efforts to ensure your safety and that of our patients and employees, while we engage in actions aimed at returning our hospital operations to a state of normalcy.

Source: St Jude Hospital

– Advertisement –