Canaries Police Launch Major Anti-Crime & ‘Community Inclusion’ Initiative – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Canaries police station has launched a cricket competition to foster community inclusion and forestall crime in the community that the officers serve.

The brainchild of officers David Henry and Ishmael Narcisse, with the support of various sponsors, the tournament features two matches every Sunday in November from 5:00 pm.

Henry described Canaries as one of the safest communities in Saint Lucia.

And officers want to keep it that way.

– Advertisement –

Henry explained that the role of the police was not only to enforce the law but to assist the community as well.

Eight teams are involved in the knockout competition, which started last week Sunday.

The organisers jokingly declared that the CPL ‘has nothing on us’.

They explained during an appearance on the Choice Television programme – Police Insight on Thursday that the community has warmly welcomed the cricket tournament.

“People could not stop talking about those cricket games on Sunday,” David Henry recalled.

He explained that people that others look down on come forward to register for the tournament.

And Henry recounted that an individual in the village who is very troublesome when he consumes alcohol is the captain of one of the teams.

He said on match days, the captain abstains from alcohol.

“He does not drink at all – it’s a miracle,” Henry declared.

“As a matter of fact, on game days the bar owner closes the bar and she comes to support her team,” Henry disclosed.

He told Police Insight that on afternoons young men leave an area dubbed ‘the Ghetto’ to come on the field to train.

The initiative also allows people in the community to generate income, as the organisers permit them to sell food and drinks at the games.

There are even plans for the police to challenge the Canaries community cricket tournament winner.

In addition, the Canaries police station is planning to build on the success of the cricket initiative by organising other similar sporting events.

Headline photo: (L to R) Henry & Narcisse

– Advertisement –