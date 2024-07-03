Canaries Police Clear Community Roadways

Canaries Police demonstrated public spiritedness by clearing roadways in their jurisdiction to ensure safer passage after Saint Lucia’s brush with Hurricane Beryl.
With Tuesday’s all clear following Sunday’s national shutdown, Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius has rescinded the cancellation of officers’ leave while expressing gratitude for the dedication the men and women under her command displayed.
She also thanked the public for their cooperation.
Although Saint Lucia was spared the worst, the ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl downed trees, blocked roads and waterways, caused power and water outages, and damaged banana farms.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre reported significant damage at the Soufriere Waterfront and cemetery, flooding in Laborie and destruction of the Vieux Fort Police jetty.
He also warned against complacency amid expert predictions that the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season would be very active
