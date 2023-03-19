Canadian Tourist Stabbed In Gros Islet – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a stabbing on Dauphin Street, Gros Islet, on Friday night that led to the hospitalisation of a Canadian tourist.

According to reports, some young men attacked the male visitor at about 11:15 pm.

The President of the Gros Islet Vendors Association Nehemiah Charles said the report he received indicated that five young men accosted the visitor and attempted to rob him.

“There was a struggle and he got stabbed while that was going on, but they still took his wallet and ID,” Charles told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

According to the Gros Islet Vendors Association official, the visitor was a guest at a hotel in the North.

“Fortunately, I don’t know if that lady was with him or a passerby, but there was another tourist who is a nurse. She put pressure on the wound, a local called the ambulance and it came and took the guy to the hospital,” Charles recalled.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said the man was in stable condition then.

The President of the Gros Islet Vendors Association expressed concern about the incident, declaring that it does not bode well for the vital tourism industry.

“I am also a taxi driver, so the first thing visitors tell me is about what’s happening in Vieux Fort and then they talk about tourists. So it doesn’t look good for our industry. If it continues, if it does not stop it will not be good for Saint Lucia,” he observed.

– Advertisement –