Canadian Firm CBCL Conducts Assessment For Rehabilitating Choc River – St. Lucia Times News

Hurricane Tomas (2010) and the Christmas Eve Trough (2013) caused significant impact to riparian zones throughout Saint Lucia. Riparian zones are interfaces between land, rivers and streams.

For this reason, the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP) has sought the consultation services of Canadian firm CBCL.

The DVRP is a World Bank funded initiative aimed at reducing Saint Lucia’s vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events such as storms, troughs and hurricanes.

CBCL is a world-class multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consulting service provider.

The firm is contracted to provide consultancy services for the assessment of the Choc River.

Assessments involve the use of bioengineering and agro-forestry interventions to restore and stabilise riverbanks and to manage sedimentation.

A team from CBCL recently came to Saint Lucia to conduct a site visit and provide proposed bio-engineering solutions to stakeholders.

These stakeholders included The Department of Physical Planning, WASCO, The Department of Economic Development, The Department of Forestry, the Met office, The Water Resource Management Agency, The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transportation and residents of Union Terrace, Almondale and Ti Morne.

For more information on CBCL see their website : https://cbcl.ca/

The activity of the assessment of major rivers falls in line with the DVRP’s mandate of reducing Saint Lucia’s vulnerability to climate change and extreme weather events.

The Assessment by firm CBCL will lead to the formulation of methods to restore and stabilise the Choc River.

SOURCE: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project

