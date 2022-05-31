Canada Proposes Freeze On Handgun Ownership – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Canada should introduce a total ban on the buying and selling of all handguns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.
His government is proposing a new law that would freeze private ownership of all short-barrelled firearms.
The legislation would not ban the ownership of handguns outright – but would make it illegal to buy them.
Mr Trudeau’s proposal comes days after a deadly shooting at a Texas primary school, in the neighbouring US, killed 21 people.
“Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives,” Mr Trudeau told reporters.
“As we see gun violence continue to rise, it is our duty to keep taking action,” he said.
It marks the most ambitious attempt yet by his government to restrict access to firearms.
The bill would also require rifle magazines to be reconfigured so they can hold no more than five rounds at a time.
(Read more at: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-61641543)
