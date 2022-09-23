Canada Authorities Investigating Reports Of Ill-Treatment Of Female Farm Workers – St. Lucia Times News

Canadian authorities are investigating reports that women faced ill-treatment while participating in the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme on a Nova Scotia farm.
The Saint Lucia media highlighted the issue when one of the women, Latoya Ben, alleged that the women suffered physical and verbal abuse, including being called ‘hungry dogs’.
On Friday, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Director Dr. Didacus Jules said that the Canadian authorities are investigating the matter.
Some farm workers have returned to Canada repeatedly for up to 30 years in some cases. The wages earned have assisted them to support their families, build new homes, send their children to school and to start small businesses in their communities.
While in Canada, OECS workers are covered by Canadian labour legislation, provincial health insurance and all other labour-related benefits. OECS workers also benefit from mandatory supplementary health insurance coverage arranged by the Eastern Caribbean Liaison Service (ECLS) with a Canadian insurance provider.
The ECLS is the Canada-based Unit of the OECS, responsible for coordinating the farm worker programme.
Recently the ECLS has further expanded the Programme to include more women and some non-Agriculture areas, including warehousing and culinary opportunities in Quebec, Canada.
In 2022 over 40 OECS women joined the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program and worked on farms in Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia.
In that regard, we note the recent press reports about alleged challenges faced by women participating in the programme on a farm in Nova Scotia. This matter is currently being investigated by the Canadian authorities. The outcome of due process would be communicated at the appropriate time.
The impact of the OECS farm worker’s employment in the past few years has been significant, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
During that time the ECLS was successful in mobilizing 3 charter flights in 2020 and 4 charter flights in 2021 – to facilitate the airlift of hundreds of farm workers to fulfill their employment contracts, in Canada when commercial flights were disrupted.
These efforts resulted in workers completing their contracts and earning over 37 million Eastern Caribbean dollars in wages per annum, most of that returning to local OECS economies in the form of remittances.