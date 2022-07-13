Calypso Monarch Dezral Long Appointed Newest CARICOM Youth Ambassador – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Reigning Saint Lucia Calypso Monarch Dezral Long has become the country’s newest CARICOM youth ambassador.

Dezral,22, recently made history when he became the youngest ever Saint Lucia Calypso King.

Youth Development and Sports Minister Kenson Casimir announced Dezral’s Youth Ambassador appointment.

In making the announcement, Casimir disclosed that the Calypso Monarch would get a trip to Trinidad & Tobago to witness that country’s calypso finals.

Casimir told parliament on Tuesday Dezral’s example demonstrated that despite all the negativity surrounding the nation’s youth, the vast majority are ready and doing the right things.

“The vast majority are ready to take this nation to a higher level. We must as a government do all that we can – as a nation to encourage them and guide them along the way, and so we will,” the Gros Islet MP declared.

Earlier, at the invitation of Speaker Claudius Francis, members of the House of Assembly stood in recognition of Dezral’s crowning as the youngest ever Calypso Monarch.

Dezral’s father, Dr. Desmond Long, once served as Deputy Speaker of the house.

Dr. Long, singing as ‘The Mighty Pep’ also won the Calypso Monarch title multiple times in the past.

