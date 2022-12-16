Calypso icon Singing Francine dies from heart attack Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Barbadian calypso icon Singing Francine has passed away.

Christened Francine Edwards, she died today, Friday, December 16 from a heart attack in Queens, New York.

Singing Francine is known for Christmas songs such as “Hooray, Hurrah,” “Parang Parang,” I Love Christmas,” “Christmas is Love,” “Caribbean Christmas,” and “Ay Ay Maria.”

She is survived by her daughter Shirley Cumberbatch.

Known by all for her joyous spirit, the calypso fraternity is mourning her passing.

Francine won the National Calypso Queen competition in Trinidad and Tobago in 1972, 1973, 1981 and 1983.

