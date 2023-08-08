Calm Reported At BCF As Correctional Officers Await Redress Of Grievances – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Amid Correctional Officers’ concerns over unaddressed long-standing grievances, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte disclosed that she has learned that the situation at Saint Lucia’s lone prison is calm.

“From feedback from the Director, things are pretty calm,” the Minister said regarding the atmosphere at Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

“They are working as best as they can to ensure that the inmates and the officers working are not under duress,” Albert-Poyotte stated.

The Babonneau MP disclosed a meeting with the Correctional Services Welfare Association to discuss the organisation’s concerns.

“We left the meeting satisfied that all parties will be addressing the matters,” Albert-Poyotte told reporters on Tuesday’s sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting.

She revealed that one of the biggest concerns for the Correctional Officers related to needed security equipment.

In this regard, the Minister told reporters the government was awaiting information from the supplier of some of the radios the officers needed.

She said the government has to get 50 radios costing $341,000.

According to Albert-Poyotte, the government had gone far in responding to the concerns of the Correctional Officers.

But she revealed some responsibilities the Correctional Services Welfare Association has to shoulder while the Department of Home Affairs is doing its part.

Regarding timelines, Albert-Poyotte told reporters that the radios were coming from New Zealand.

She also said the suppliers had to programme the devices before shipping them.

“So there are some things that are not within our control,” the Minister stated.

In addition, Albert-Poyotte said while the government was addressing the Correctional Officers’ concerns, the officers needed to address other ‘internal’ issues with the BCF Director and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

