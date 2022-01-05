California Twins Born In Two Different Years – St. Lucia Times News

BBC News:- A set of fraternal twins born in California have achieved an extremely rare feat – their birthdays fall in different years.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 23:45 local time (07:45 GMT) on New Year’s Eve of 2021.

His sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo arrived just 15 minutes later, at the stroke of midnight on 1 January 2022.

Their mother Fatima Madrigal said it’s “crazy” to her that her twins will have different birthdays.

– Advertisement – And she said in a statement she was “surprised and happy” her newborn daughter arrived at midnight, making her the first baby to be born at the local hospital in 2022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, twin births occur 120,000 times per year in the US, about 3% of all births.