California Mother Accused Of Drowning Her Children In A Bathtub – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Law enforcement officials have slapped a California mother accused of drowning her 5-month-old and 2-year-old sons in the bathtub with a murder charge.

Investigators identified the accused as Courtney Williams, 26.

According to reports, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office went to her family’s home at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in response to a call from her husband, the father of her children.

The father, who found the children unresponsive in the bathtub full of water, said he had returned home from work for lunch just before noon.

– Advertisement –

It is alleged that his wife told him she had hurt the children.

Deputies performed life-saving measures, but both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, which Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson described as tragic.

“The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-and-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,” he said.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time, ” Anderson said in a statement.

Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –