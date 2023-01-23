California Gunman Found Dead After Killing Ten – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Huu Can Tran, 72, discovered dead in a white van, has been named by California authorities as the shooter suspected of killing ten people in a ballroom dance studio close to Los Angeles.

According to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the site.

At a press conference on Sunday in Monterey Park, which has a large Asian community, the sheriff announced that ten individuals had been injured in addition to the ten people who were shot dead.

Seven of the injured were still hospitalized, several in critical condition.

Earlier, officials said five women and five men had been killed, all “probably” of Asian descent.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown to the police.

