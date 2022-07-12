Cage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A place where your privilege is none,

A place where your freedom is gone,

A place where your voice is not heard, and family becomes but words.

Such a dark and crazy world where so much is taken and nothing is being done, do you wish to know why? Because this place has no justice, no peace of mind and no rest.

– Advertisement –

When I sit and think of this place all I see is animals in a cage. We wallow in our own filth; we eat what we get and instead of togetherness we fight amongst ourselves. Neither animals nor human beings were meant to live this way, but in this crazy place they do.

We press for sincerity in religion, honesty in politics, and fairness for the underprivileged, but still the truth is hidden away.

Many have tried and tried to be delivered from crime, alcoholism, drug addiction and so many perversions and degradations known to man. We have gone through all types of treatment, spiritual counselling, psychiatric care, even medical attention – all have us every single one of them.

The question I leave you to ponder – What shall we do when our lives have been imprisoned?

Can any of you imagine this place or have been to this place just to visit how human beings are stacked up like sardines four to six a pile in a small apartment?

I think each and every one of you knows the answer and will be disgusted. Because for evil to continue to prosper is for good men and women like you to sit and do nothing.

Disclaimer: These Contributed Articles are reader submitted. The views and opinions expressed in our Contributed Articles do not represent the viewpoint of St. Lucia Times. If you would like to submit an article for review and publishing, feel free to REGISTER HERE.

– Advertisement –