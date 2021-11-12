Cabot Saint Lucia Celebrates Milestone of 100 Saint Lucians Joining Their Project

Press Release:– Cabot Saint Lucia announced today that they are celebrating the 100th Saint Lucian joining their project, including those hired directly and through contractor arrangements.

“This is a significant milestone for Cabot, and for the community” says CEO, Kristine Thompson. “As our team continues to grow, we are so proud to be fulfilling our promise to improve the livelihoods of more and more St. Lucians. Our hiring policy remains locals first, then OECS, wider Caribbean and International, in that order…. and we are just at the start of this journey,” she added.

Employees and a local contractor shared how they felt about being part of the development – the first international property from the Canadian developer that will comprise a golf club, residential community and resort:

“I have been involved in construction work for as far back as I can remember. Being part of this major development in my country is important to me because I get to play a role in seeing this project to completion and the significant contribution it promises to make to our country”: Sebastian Charles – Construction Manager.

“As a woman, working with Cabot has been a dream come true for me. Positions like mine are not traditionally filled by women and Cabot has supported me and given me the opportunity to fulfill my career dreams right here in Saint Lucia”: Dilona Hilaire- Clerk of Work.

“It is a good thing to still be able to employ Saint Lucians at a time when COVID has caused businesses to shut down or to downsize, putting many of our people on the breadline. Cabot Saint Lucia is providing much needed employment not just directly but through contractors like myself”: Junior Joseph- Local Contractor.

Cabot anticipates that the development will bring many other significant benefits to Saint Lucia.

Recent coverage of the resort community by The New York Times, USA Today and Architectural Digest, has shone a spotlight on Saint Lucia as a destination and contributed to the definition of the country’s unique and wonderful brand.

