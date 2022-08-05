Cabinet Upholds $80.00 Passport Fee For Applications Before 25th July, 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In ensuring the continued smooth transition to the electronic or ePassport system, Cabinet has authorized by Cabinet Conclusion No. 480 of 2022, that applicants in possession of valid payment receipts issued prior to 25th July, for either new or renewed passports shall not be required to pay any additional fees for the issuance of the electronic passports.

That is to say that those persons with receipts up to 24th July, 2022 shall receive theepassports at no additional cost.

The new passports are currently being rolled out to hundreds of citizens. Prime Ministerand Minister for National Security Honourable Philip J. Pierre and the Minister for HomeAffairs Honourable Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte have pledged their continued support inensuring an efficient and people friendly transition for all.

The Government of Saint Lucia shall absorb any monetary shortfalls related to thisgesture.

Source: Department of Home Affairs

