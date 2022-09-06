C.O. Williams Continues Works On The Millennium Highway To Cul De Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of work activities on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday September 5th, 2022 to Saturday September 17th, 2022.

Millennium Highway:

Tunnel #1 to SOL Gas Station – Sidewalk Construction

Ciceron Landfill – Drain Construction

OKEU Roundabout to Ciceron Landfill – Surveying Activities

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Earthworks opposite the Bexon Junction (Western Side Cul de Sac Intersection)

Culvert construction and earthworks (Western side of Morne Road)

Retaining wall construction (Both sides of East Coast Road)

Erection of Temporary Bus Shelter on layby on lower Morne Road

Work activities are subject to change depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary accommodations have been made for the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic within the work zones.

All road users and pedestrians are asked to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road and exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works.

The company has been experiencing unforeseen setbacks with some aspects of the road works and is working assiduously with the Project Stakeholders towards rectifying the situation.

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

SOURCE: C.O Williams Group of Companies. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

