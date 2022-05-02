BVI Ruling Party To Seek Resignation Of Premier Held On Drug Charges In The United States – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The ruling Virgin Islands Party (VIP) is seeking the resignation of Premier Andrew Fahie, days after United States law enforcement officials announced his arrest on drug and money laundering charges.

BVI Deputy Premier Natalio Wheatley, appointed Acting Premier since Fahie’s arrest, disclosed successor plans in a televised address.

Wheatly stated that elected members of the government had agreed that given the situation with Premier Fahie, it was necessary to appoint a replacement to ‘this critical constitutional post.’

“The Virgin Islands has several pressing issues requiring urgent and devoted attention,” the Acting Premier observed.

He said they included a discussion with the United Kingdom on a Commission of Inquiry recommendations.

Asserting that this requires ‘leadership on the ground’ Wheatley advised that the congress of the BVI ruling party unanimously voted for him to assume Chairmanship.

“The elected members have expressed the view that I should be appointed Premier and we will be taking steps in this regard,” he explained.

And Wheatley said efforts are underway to seek Andrew Fahie’s resignation as BVI Premier to facilitate ‘the smooth advancement of the process.’

Headline photo: Andrew Fahie

