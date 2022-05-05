BVI House Of Assembly Considers Resolution To Remove Embattled Premier – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, the British Virgin Islands (BCI) House of Assembly considered a resolution to remove embattled Premier Andrew Fahie, following his arrest in the United States last week on drug and money laundering charges.

Acting Premier Dr. Natalio Wheatley presented the resolution.

Wheatley declared that the Premier had lost the moral authority to lead.

“We have to stand united and send that message not only to the rest of the world but to ourselves,” he stated.

– Advertisement –

“I do not come to proclaim anyone innocent or guilty. The judicial system has to do its work,” the Acting Premier declared.

He said he was not there to condemn the Premier.

But he explained that it was clear to the people of the BVI that Fahie could no longer lead.

“He has been charged with very serious offences and he is certainly not in the moral position or even a practical position to continue as Premier of the Virgin Islands. So now is the time to act and now is the time for the people of the Virgin Islands to move forward,” Wheatley asserted.

“We have had a traumatic few days,” he noted while observing that it was time to come together and heal from the past week’s experiences.

“We have to unify and persons who are viewing on YouTube would see that we now have I believe its 11 members on the government side because we no longer have a Virgin Islands Party administration. We have a government of national unity,” Wheatly said, while highlighting the impact Fahie’s arrest has had on the territory’s reputation.

And he called on the people of the BVI to support the national unity government.

More to follow.

– Advertisement –