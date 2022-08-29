Busy Weekend For Fire Service Responding To Shootings, Fires & Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

For the weekend of August 26th to 29th 2022, Saint Lucia Fire Service made atotal of 116 ambulance responses, included were 10 responses to motor vehicular incidents and 3 shooting incidents. 6 fire responses were recorded.

 On Saturday August 27th 2022, at 1:56 p.m., an emergency response to a structural fire at Odsan was made by officers of the Fire Service headquarters.

An approximately 12×12 feet wooden structure was found completely destroyed. The remnants of the fire were extinguished by the fire suppression team. No one was reported injured by this incident.

 On Saturday August 27th 2022, at 11:36 p.m., emergency personnel at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call for assistance relating to a suspected shooting incident at Roseau, Castries.

– Advertisement –

A physical assessment revealed that a 33-year-old male sustained a penetrating wound. Emergency care was provided to him then he was transported to a hospital where he was handed over to a medical practitioner for further management of his injury.

 Emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station and Crash Fire Hallresponded to a structure fire at Haro’s Plus Bar in Vieux Fort on Sunday August 28th , 2022 at 7:15 a.m.

Smoke was seen emitting from the rear end of the building which housed several businesses. After extinguishment of the fire, damage to the contents of a tailor shop and a photo lab were noted.

No one was injured and no other property was affected by this incident.

 On Sunday August 28th 2022, at 12:08 a.m., emergency personnel at the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call for assistance relating to an alleged shooting incident at Roseau, Castries.

A 29-year-old patient was found accompanied by police officers. A physical assessment of the patient revealed that he sustained penetrating wounds.

Emergency intervention was provided to him then he was transported to a medical facility for further management of his injuries.

 At 03:11 a.m. on Monday August 29th 2022, emergency personnel from the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call relating to a shooting incident at La Guerre, Babonneau.

Assessment of a 25-year-old male revealed that he presented an apparent sign of death.

Due to the nature of this incident, the individual was left in the care of police officers.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Fire Service

– Advertisement –