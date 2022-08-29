Busy Weekend For Fire Service Responding To Shootings, Fires & Road Accidents – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
For the weekend of August 26th to 29th 2022, Saint Lucia Fire Service made atotal of 116 ambulance responses, included were 10 responses to motor vehicular incidents and 3 shooting incidents. 6 fire responses were recorded.
On Saturday August 27th 2022, at 1:56 p.m., an emergency response to a structural fire at Odsan was made by officers of the Fire Service headquarters.
An approximately 12×12 feet wooden structure was found completely destroyed. The remnants of the fire were extinguished by the fire suppression team. No one was reported injured by this incident.
On Saturday August 27th 2022, at 11:36 p.m., emergency personnel at the Fire Service Headquarters responded to a call for assistance relating to a suspected shooting incident at Roseau, Castries.
– Advertisement –
A physical assessment revealed that a 33-year-old male sustained a penetrating wound. Emergency care was provided to him then he was transported to a hospital where he was handed over to a medical practitioner for further management of his injury.
Emergency personnel at the Vieux Fort Fire Station and Crash Fire Hallresponded to a structure fire at Haro’s Plus Bar in Vieux Fort on Sunday August 28th , 2022 at 7:15 a.m.
Smoke was seen emitting from the rear end of the building which housed several businesses. After extinguishment of the fire, damage to the contents of a tailor shop and a photo lab were noted.
No one was injured and no other property was affected by this incident.
On Sunday August 28th 2022, at 12:08 a.m., emergency personnel at the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call for assistance relating to an alleged shooting incident at Roseau, Castries.
A 29-year-old patient was found accompanied by police officers. A physical assessment of the patient revealed that he sustained penetrating wounds.
Emergency intervention was provided to him then he was transported to a medical facility for further management of his injuries.
At 03:11 a.m. on Monday August 29th 2022, emergency personnel from the Babonneau Fire Station responded to a call relating to a shooting incident at La Guerre, Babonneau.
Assessment of a 25-year-old male revealed that he presented an apparent sign of death.
Due to the nature of this incident, the individual was left in the care of police officers.
SOURCE: Saint Lucia Fire Service
– Advertisement –