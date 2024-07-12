Busy Summer Ahead For Saint Lucia Tennis

By Terry Finisterre

Saint Lucia’s tennis players of various ages will be heavily engaged in the coming months with local and international competition.

The Saint Lucia Tennis Association on Thursday launched its 2024 Summer Camp and named teams for youth and senior competition.

SLTA 1st Vice President, Mr. Digby Ambris announced that Saint Lucia would be returning to Davis Cup play, after a lengthy absence.

Saint Lucia last played in the premier international competition for men’s tennis in 2006, but this year a team will travel to Tacarigua, Trinidad & Tobago, to take on Aruba, Antigua & Barbuda, Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, Honduras, and US Virgin Islands in Americas Group IV.

There will be one pool of four teams and one pool of five teams. Two teams will be promoted.

The promotion play-offs will be as follows: A1 v B2 and B1 v A2. Nations finishing third and fourth in the pools will compete in positional play-offs. The nation finishing fifth in Pool B will finish 9th overall.

Vernon Lewis first played on the senior men’s team more than four decades ago. Now aged 59, the International Tennis Federation Hall of Famer, and recipient of the Davis Cup Commitment Award will get the chance to add to his 47 Davis Cup matches played since 1998.

Lewis was named as team captain, with Jordan Hunte, Alberton Richelieu Jr, and Maxx William comprising the Saint Lucia men’s team. Richelieu Jr. is also a returning player, having been on the team in 2006.

Saint Lucia will also debut in the Billie Jean King Cup, a tournament between national teams in women’s tennis.

The team will be in Trinidad & Tobago 3-10 August to go up against teams from the Caribbean and Central America. The team comprises player-captain Meggan William-Dixon, Jessica Eudovic, and Iyana Paul.

The Saint Lucia Olympic Committee will be providing support to the SLTA for the senior international competitions.

More immediately, the National Under-12 Team will represent the nation in TTO 12-19 July. The boys; team includes Immanuel Charles, Tahj Goodman, and Jelani Flermius. The girls; team comprises Kahenya Mukora, Samuella Butrand, and Merkisha Justin.

Ron Blanchard and Iesha Emile are coaches / team captains.

On home soil, top local players will be involved in the ITF Juniors Tour, sponsored by the National Lotteries Authority. The tour will launch on 26 July 26th at the National Tennis Centre.

This event, now in its 33rd year, provides youth athletes with valuable international competition opportunities, especially advantageous as it takes place on home turf.

The SLTA Summer Camp is also underway for players aged 5 to 16 years at the National Tennis Centre in Gros Islet. This annual camp caters to players of all ages and levels and remains open for registration.