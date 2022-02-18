Bus Operators Frustrated After Latest COVID-19 Protocol Adjustments – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Declaring that the authorities ignored them in the latest adjustments in Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 protocols, bus operators say they are frustrated and were expecting to get permission to increase current passenger loads from ten to thirteen.

“The bus operators are saying thirteen at least and later move to full capacity,” Godfrey Ferdinand, President of the National Council On Public Transportation (NCOPT) disclosed.

Ferdinand told St Lucia Times that NCOPT members feel the authorities are not considering them and are using them as ‘sacrificial lambs’ regarding whatever science influences the COVID-19 protocol decisions.

As a result, the bus operators have requested that their umbrella organisation arrange a meeting with the authorities to discuss the matter of passenger loads.

– Advertisement –

“We have sought a meeting with the authorities and are awaiting a date,” the NCOPT President said.

On Thursday, Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste announced the adjusted COVID-19 protocols covering February 19 to March 4.

– Advertisement –