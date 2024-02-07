Bus Drivers End Protest, Issue Ultimatum – St. Lucia Times

Soufriere-Fond St. Jacques minibus drivers have ended a protest over poor road conditions in their community, with an ultimatum to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The drivers staged a one-day ‘sickout’ on Monday.

However, the National Council on Public Transportation President Godfrey Ferdinand recalled visiting the area.

“We were able to talk with the Ministry officials regarding our conditions for going back to work,” Ferdinand told St. Lucia Times.

He said the conditions included immediate work on fixing the potholes and providing a clear understanding of what would happen to the Soufriere- Fond St. Jacques road.

The NCOPT President said the drivers were back on the job.

“We gave the government a seven-day outline to start working on that particular piece of road,” he disclosed.

Ferdinand warned that failure to start work on the road would result in another sickout.

But, he said the Ministry of Infrastructure promised to commence the work this week.