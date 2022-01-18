Bursary Payments Now Available For Collection – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment wishes to notify all NEW Clients of the Public Assistance Programme (PAP) in the Castries, Gros-Islet, Babonneau and Souci Millet regions that funds are available for collection on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 18 – 19, 2022 at the Castries City Hall from 9:00 am – This applies to persons receiving payment via sub-collectors.

For further information, please contact the Ministry at telephone number 468-5118.

