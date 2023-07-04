Burning Flames Back In Saint Lucia For Carnival 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Sunday July 9, 2023 Lynx Entertainment in collaboration with Watch Radio NYC, will present for the first time in Saint Lucia since the pandemic, Burning Flames out of Antigua.

Known for whipping up audiences into a frenzy, the popular jam-band was once a staple for Saint Lucia’s carnival, where they have garnered a legion of loyal fans. Promoters expect to bring out the nostalgic Burning Flames feel this Sunday and to turn up the heat in the south this carnival.

According to the promoters, the idea behind the event is two- fold; to bring back that exhilarating uniquely Saint Lucian carnival vibe and to offer a taste of carnival events to patrons in the south.

However, it is expected that fans of Burning Flames from all over Saint Lucia, and visitors alike will gather at the euphoric ambience of Utopia Gardens -Beauchamps, Micoud for this Burning Flames homecoming.

With a solid repertoire of hits stemming from the 80’s when the group was formed, with original members Toriano “King Onyan” Edwards, David “Krokuss” Edwards and Clarence “Oungku” Edwards and Rone “Foxx” Watkins, Burning Flames is known to have patrons dancing for hours non-stop during each performance.

Hits like “If You Get What You Want Tonight”, “Stiley Tight”, “Carnival Train,” “Tout Moun Danse”, “Workey, Workey”, “Swinging Engine”, “Magician (I Command You)”, “Bicycle”, and “Island Girl,” to name but a few, will be sure to bring back great memories.

Burning Flames has been very influential in bringing about the modernization of Soca in the Eastern Caribbean, and in turn being a huge influence on the evolution of Soca and the advent and utilization of the drum machine, digital sampler, electronic drums and other emerging music technologies and techniques in Soca.

Sunday’s event which is being described as “the hype of the summer” will also feature Saint Lucian monarchs; Invader, Kakal, Alpha, Arthur and Sly. Keeping the party flowing as well, will be DJ Shawn and DJ Small Boy out of NYC and Twinz of Twinz.

The event is expected to get underway from 2 PM and will be hosted by Mr. Legacy. Tickets cost EC$100 regular, VIP $300 with a premium limited package for four at $850.

Sponsors include Bounty Rum, Pierre Marcel, Blue Waters, Liberty 92.3FM, Liberty TV, NISAH’S Beauty Lounge, Munchies Cake, Velz Cakes St. Lucia, Island Taxi & Tours, Power 97.9 FM, Sophisticuts Barber Shop – Rodney Bay, Rootz Unisex Salon, Castries.

Tickets are available at Steve’s Barber shop – Castries, Falco’s Place-Dennery, C’est La Vie Bar & Bites -Vieux Fort, NISAH’S Beauty Lounge – Vieux Fort, Munchies Cakes – Vieux Fort, Your Style Barbershop – Vieux Fort, Top Feller Hair Studio – Micoud, Hot Chocolate Alina – Micoud, Myron’s Bar- Victoria, Seashells Restaurant – Soufriere, Bamboo Bar – Laborie, Wavin Liben Delight – Next to Mon Repos Gas Station, Bayside Chillerz – Gros Islet , DVD NOW- Marisule, Sophisticuts Barber Shop – Rodney Bay, G Spot Lounge – Mon Repos, Ice & Bites Café – Choiseul, Cool Joint – Choiseul, Rootz Unisex Salon – Castries.

SOURCE: 3Fold Imaging

