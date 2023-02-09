Bullets shattered St James boy’s nose, ribs, shoulder

Black Immigrant Daily News

THE day after he was shot in the head, chest and abdomen, Terik Patterson, ten, remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the Eric Williams Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Newsday was told a bullet shattered the bone around his naval cavity.

Another bullet broke three of his ribs and shattered one of his shoulder blades.

“He can’t breathe from his nose. He is on support to breathe,” his aunt explained on Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to the hospital with his father after gunmen attacked them early on Wednesday morning at their apartment at Lutchman Drive, Dibe Road, Long Circular, St James.

Relatives described the attack as wicked and distasteful.

Police said just before 7 am, gunmen entered their apartment and shot Terik. They then shot his father, David Patterson, who was still asleep, in his head and body. A five-year-old child escaped unharmed.

Relatives said the two remain in critical condition, even after emergency surgery yesterday. But, they are hopeful Patterson’s and his son’s condition will stabilise soon.

No one has been held in connection with the shooting. Investigations are ongoing.

