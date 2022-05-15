Buffalo Shooting: ‘Bodies Were Everywhere’ – St. Lucia Times News

“I heard a noise, and then it got louder and closer, and everybody started running”, she said.

Hearing the gunshots, Ms Harris said she made for the back exit, and ran around to the front of the store to look for her daughter, who was also working inside the supermarket.

At the front of the store, she said she saw the gunman, clothed “like he was dressed for the army”, shoot another person.

She then ran back around to the back exit, where she found her daughter. “I just grabbed her, I hugged her,” she said.

“It’s like a nightmare… you see this on TV, you hear about it on TV… but I never thought I would be one of them.”

Three people were shot dead in the car park and the other seven were killed inside the supermarket, police said.

As the shooter entered the store, a security guard named by local media as Aaron Salter – a retired police officer – fired multiple shots, but the gunman’s bulletproof vest stopped one that hit him, police said. He then killed the guard and stalked through the store firing at other people.

The local paper has named two others who died in the attack – supermarket customers Ruth Whitfield and Katherine Massey. A vigil was held for Ms Whitmore, 86, on Saturday night.

A church deacon who worked as a driver was also killed, Buffalo News reports.

Jennifer Tookes, who had been shopping in the store with her cousin when the shooting started, told NBC News that her cousin had hidden in the supermarket’s freezer until the gunfire stopped.

Ms Tookes added that she saw three bodies lying outside the car park when she escaped outside: “One was right by the door. One man was by his car. Another girl was right there.”