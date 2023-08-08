BTC Participates In Student Summer Internship Programme – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment has said the four-week ConnectED Summer Student Internship aims to build resilience and improve the quality of teaching and learning in Saint Lucia by equipping youth and educators to be digital literacy leaders in their communities.

According to a Ministry release, five BTC wards began their July 17 to August 12, 2023, internship at the National Enrichment Learning Unit (NELU).

The five BTC ConnectED Summer interns join another 45 young students from select institutions in Saint Lucia, enrolled in a pilot initiative.

BTC Teacher Tristan James explained that the interns will enhance their Social Media Management, Web & Graphic Design, Business Digitization, Data Management, Artificial Intelligence, Content Creation, and Art Development skills.

– Advertisement –

“At the end of the four weeks, they will receive a certificate noting that they are equipped in those areas. They are currently connected to NELU where they will be designing the curriculum into a software program, whereby students will be able to learn in a fun environment and grasp concepts within that curriculum,” James said.

USAID is funding the Saint Lucia ConnectED Summer Internship programme.

The initiative has received support from partners, including the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, Sir Arthur Lewis Community College, Saint Lucia National Youth Council, and the Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture.

BTC Manager Wang Sonson said the latest initiative dovetails seamlessly into the overall development and eventual rehabilitation of wards at the Center.

“It is hoped that by attending this digital skills internship program hosted by Saint Lucia ConnectED, our boys will be better able to familiarize themselves with the different aspects of digital education and important life skills to help them transition into the workforce. This is important to the BTC as we aim to develop our young men and prepare them for a world outside of the Center to be productive members of society,“ Sonson observed.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment/SLT

– Advertisement –