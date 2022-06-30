BTC Observes Health & Wellness Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The inclement weather expected to affect Saint Lucia this week has in no way placed a damper on the anticipation and enthusiastic spirit being exhibited by officials and wards of the Boys Training Centre (BTC), as they begin a series of activities for Health and

Wellness week.

Commenced June 27 and culminating June 30, 2022, the objective of the event is to encourage team building and promote a healthy lifestyle for both wards and staff.

Activities include a fun walk to Pigeon Island, presentations on health and nutrition, fitness

sessions, and sessions on good mental and physical health.

Through these and other interactive initiatives, the Centre hopes to raise the awareness of the wards and staff as it relates to the importance of maintaining their mental and physical

wellbeing.

“It is vitally important that along the journey to attitudinal and behavioral change, which

conditions the mind, one should not forget the physical aspect of health and wellbeing,”

remarked BTC Manager, Wang Sonson.

According to Manager Sonson, a high point of the week of activities will be Sneaker Day, a day where all staff are required to wear a sneaker of their choice with their work attire to signify the importance of being and keeping active.

The Boys Training Centre (BTC) is Saint Lucia’s lone Juvenile/Rehabilitation Center for boys

between the ages of 10 to 18 years old.

Source: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice & Empowerment

