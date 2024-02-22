BTC Celebrates 64 Years Of Transformative Service – St. Lucia Times

February 20, 2024, marked a significant milestone for the Boys Training Centre (BTC) as it proudly celebrated 64 years of dedicated service to male wards in Saint Lucia.

Serving as the sole juvenile male rehabilitation institution in the country, the BTC has played an instrumental role in shaping the lives of young persons who are either admitted for care and protection or those in conflict with the law between 10 to 18 years.

Under the theme ‘Determined, Resilient, and Impactful,’ a special commemorative service was held on February 20, 2024 attended by staff, wards, and specially invited guests.

Dr. Charmaine Hippolyte Emmanuel, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment under whose supervision the BTC falls, acknowledged the center’s profound journey marked by unwavering dedication and a commitment to positive development.

Reflecting on the BTC’s legacy, Dr. Hippolyte Emmanuel emphasized the center’s significant contributions, not only to the lives of the youth but also to the many individuals who have passed through its doors and have gone on to achieve remarkable feats for the betterment of society.

Looking ahead, the Government of Saint Lucia has announced plans for the Boys Training Centre’s future and other youth services including the retrofitting of the former George Charles Secondary School building into a state-of-the-art facility that will replace the current Gros-Islet-based location.

This visionary initiative underscores the ongoing commitment to provide the highest standards of care and support to the youth of Saint Lucia.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment